Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.82.

Shares of TD opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

