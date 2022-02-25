Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $225.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $240.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

