Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Issued By William Blair

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.18 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $271.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.92. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $230.89 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

