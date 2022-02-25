Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Issued By SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on A. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

