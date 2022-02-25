Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ASM International NV Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASM International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASM International from €438.00 ($497.73) to €379.00 ($430.68) in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $305.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.52. ASM International has a 52 week low of $240.60 and a 52 week high of $497.06.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

