Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

