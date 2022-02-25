Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Cut by Analyst

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of CSL opened at $230.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $143.88 and a one year high of $250.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

