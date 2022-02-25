QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.62 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 613,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

