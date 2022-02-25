Quanex Building Products Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NX opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.17. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $742.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Jason Lippert bought 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

