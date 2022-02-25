Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price Up 2.9% Following Earnings Beat

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $106.85 and last traded at $101.16. Approximately 10,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,174,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $110.21.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

