Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.80. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

