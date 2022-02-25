Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
