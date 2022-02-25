Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RXT. BMO Capital Markets cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

