RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. RADCOM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDCM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,132. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $161.60 million, a P/E ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating ) by 2,032.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

