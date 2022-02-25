Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of METC traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,765. The company has a market capitalization of $624.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on METC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

