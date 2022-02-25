Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE RRC opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

