Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

RAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.51) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($35.29) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275 ($30.94).

RAT opened at GBX 1,640 ($22.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,896.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,940.11. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 20.57. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,522 ($20.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,090 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.81) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,265.74).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

