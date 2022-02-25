Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
Shares of RTLR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.87.
About Rattler Midstream (Get Rating)
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
