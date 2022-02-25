Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of RTLR opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 485,767 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 201.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 306,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 280.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

