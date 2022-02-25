Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Hits $45.77 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00006653 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $221.97 million and approximately $45.77 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.15 or 0.06895166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,123.54 or 1.00055067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047704 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,326,295 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

