Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 21,102 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.10 and a 1 year high of $128.00.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on BXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
