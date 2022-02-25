Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 21,102 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.10 and a 1 year high of $128.00.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BXP shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.