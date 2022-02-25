Raymond James Cuts Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Price Target to $25.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

TDS opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

