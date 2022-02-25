Raymond James Cuts United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $40.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Cellular stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $351,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 69.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the second quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

