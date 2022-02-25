Raymond James Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERF. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.77.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02. Enerplus has a one year low of C$5.94 and a one year high of C$16.15.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

