Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of OR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,323. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

