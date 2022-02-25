Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Shares of OR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,323. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.
About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)
