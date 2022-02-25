Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.85.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$15.60. 282,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,728.89.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.