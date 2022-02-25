Raymond James Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $36.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

WMB stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

