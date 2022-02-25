Raymond James Lowers Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target to $76.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

