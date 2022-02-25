Raymond James Reiterates $6.00 Price Target for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) received a $6.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.