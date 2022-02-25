Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.97

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.97 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 100931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

