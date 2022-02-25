RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) will report $36.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $156.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

RBB traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

