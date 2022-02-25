Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Announces Earnings Results

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after acquiring an additional 279,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 279,906 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ready Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

