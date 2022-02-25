RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $15.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

Get RealReal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 45,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $685,918.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.