Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,483,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

