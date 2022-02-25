Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.39. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 336,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

