Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $1,022,000.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.81 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

