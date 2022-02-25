Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 5.3%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 7,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,803,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

RDFN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

