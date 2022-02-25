Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.70

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.70 and last traded at $181.61, with a volume of 10318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

