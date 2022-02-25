Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 173,800 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NextCure were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NXTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NXTC stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $138.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.12.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

