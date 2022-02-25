Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

