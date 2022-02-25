Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,345 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lumos Pharma were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $82.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

