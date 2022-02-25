Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 32,400 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

