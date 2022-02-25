Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

