Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €47.00 ($53.41) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNLSY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $6.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

