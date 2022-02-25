Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

