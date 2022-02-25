ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in ResMed were worth $54,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after acquiring an additional 180,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 21.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $237.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,654 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

