Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:RMGGF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.
Resolute Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
