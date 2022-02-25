Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:RMGGF remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

