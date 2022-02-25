Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 708700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$179.23 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

In other Reunion Gold news, Director David Fennell purchased 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,806,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

