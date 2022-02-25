Reviewing PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PDF Solutions and UiPath, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 UiPath 2 5 14 0 2.57

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.83%. UiPath has a consensus price target of $66.71, indicating a potential upside of 105.91%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% UiPath N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and UiPath’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 11.10 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -20.14 UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UiPath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDF Solutions.

Summary

UiPath beats PDF Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

