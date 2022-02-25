Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 39,435.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 70.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Revolve Group by 421.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 333,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Revolve Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

