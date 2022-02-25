Revolve Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

RVLV opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

