Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RXLSF opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Rexel has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $23.70.
About Rexel (Get Rating)
